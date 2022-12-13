We’re sorry!

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
36°
Sign Up
Beckley
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
2022 Election Results
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Outdoors & Wildlife
Missing People
Recalls
Press Releases
Top Stories
I-64 westbound shutdown near WV-VA state line due …
Top Stories
Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early …
West Virginia DHHR lifts hiring freeze
Video
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, WV native visits 59News …
Video
WV Miners announce they will not play for 2023 season
Video
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
Local Ski Forecast
StormTracker59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
Video Forecast
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Mostly a rainy day Thursday, our mountains continue …
Video
Top Stories
Freezing rain threat over mountains, a cold rain …
Video
Rainy Wednesday will turn icy for some as winter …
Video
Slick travel expected for mountain areas Wednesday …
Video
Warmer Tuesday with sunshine returning but winter …
Video
Local
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
I-64 westbound shutdown near WV-VA state line due …
Top Stories
Road reopens at Nicholas County line after early …
West Virginia DHHR lifts hiring freeze
Video
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner, WV native visits 59News …
Video
WV Miners announce they will not play for 2023 season
Video
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
The Big Game
Top Stories
NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants
Top Stories
Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to …
Top Stories
Stephen Curry’s shoulder injury latest concern for …
No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland …
Curry injures shoulder, Pacers hold off Warriors …
California Regents vote to affirm UCLA’s move to …
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Pet Walking Forecast
Remarkable Women
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
#WeatherTogether
Contests
A Gas of a Giveaway
Dreaming of a Green Christmas Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Remarkable Women – Deadline December 17th
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Crime In The Coalfields
Entertainment
Recalls
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search WVNS
Search
Please enter a search term.