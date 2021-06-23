General Manager of wine shop in White Sulphur Springs reflects on devastating flood

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — White Sulphur Springs looks much different today than it did five years ago on June 23 2016. What is now on its way towards revitalization was once piled high with mud, debris, and people’s personal belongings.

Annie Slonaker lived in White Sulphur Springs during the Thousand Year Flood. She said she still remembers the smell.

“Mud and decay, fish, which you will have,” Slonaker said. “The overall scent of sadness, really.”

Slonaker said she remembers the feeling of urgency to get out and help whoever she could. She said her most difficult memory was not just the loss of life, but the loss of children.

“As a small town, we take into accord the loss of others, children, as if they were our own,” Slonaker said.

Although the floods happened during the day, it took several days for the flood water to recede, leaving people in White Sulphur Springs picking up the pieces.

“Seeing people lose everything they had worked their whole lives for, and I really really hope they have what they need,” Slonaker said.

Today, White Sulphur Springs is recovering. On Main Street, business is booming and new ones are popping up.

Though White Sulphur Springs is now a beautiful place where tourists come to visit, those living there will never forget June of 2016.