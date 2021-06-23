Local dentist sells land for one dollar to help build house for displaced families in 2016 floods

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One dentist made it his mission to help people whose homes were destroyed during the 2016 floods. He sold some of his land to Appalachia Service Project for less than five dollars.

“You just want to help people, that’s all.”

Jerry Pennington is a dentist in Rainelle. His job is to help people by taking care of their smile.

But after the floods of 2016, he took on another job: helping his community, specifically those who were left homeless.

“This land was in a place that is right off the flood plains, but right in town. And we really don’t need it,” Jerry Pennington said.

Two acres of land were bought for one dollar back in 2016 to help families who were displaced in the floods. Now, Grace Village is their new home.

Jerry and his wife were on a mission trip to Haiti when they found out their house was flooded. They immediately came back to West Virginia.

“We just wanted to help the people out. The Lord has been good to us, and we still had a place that we could fix up, but a lot of people lost their whole house and everything,” Jerry continued.

Grace Village sits right off of Route 60 in Rainelle. Eight homes were built on the land once owned by Jerry and his wife, Debbie. All of the families in the homes live mortgage free.

“You’re supposed to help your neighborhood. That’s the Bible way, and that is the West Virginia way. And when you see someone in need, you want to do what you can to help them and encourage them along the way.”