West Virginia remembers 2016 floods on the fourth anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — June 23 is the anniversary of devastating floods with struck much of West Virginia. It left many communities in the southern part of the state in ruin.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin issued the following statement regarding the flooding:
“Today every West Virginian is repeatedly reminded of the awful flooding four years ago that ravaged southern West Virginia, the families whose lives were forever changed by the loss of their loved ones, and the thousands of West Virginians who lost their homes. I know there is no sentiment that can bring peace to those who lost so much during this tragedy. Instead, we can remember, rebuild, and pray for the 23 beautiful souls that we lost that day. As the entire state mourned those lost, we came together as a community to care for one another during a time of need for many of our fellow West Virginians. We proved that as a state we are resilient and when we support each other, we can overcome anything. I am always proud and honored to represent such a strong state with wonderful people who care deeply for their family, friends, and neighbors across West Virginia.”U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin