2021 Virginia General Election

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
State Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
Top Stories
Crews put out small fire in Fine Arts building at Concord University
Oakvale Elementary dismisses students due to power outage
Fatal fire being investigated in Greenbrier County
Meadow Bridge man faces felony charges after vehicle accident
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Wet for Football Tonight and for Saturday.
Video
Top Stories
Parts of the Northern United States might see the aurora this weekend
Windy and Wet Again Friday
Video
Gusty winds and heavy rain all likely Thursday night through Friday morning.
Video
Rain and Strong Winds Thursday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Veterans Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Greg Norman heads Saudi-backed investment for Asian Tour
Top Stories
Panthers entrust team to Andrew Brunette after Quenneville
Top Stories
Blackhawks ask Hall of Fame to cover assistant’s name on Cup
Packers beat Cardinals 24-21 after Murray throws late INT
McCall leads No. 24 Coastal Carolina to 35-28 win over Troy
Walker, Knicks hang on, deal Bulls first loss 104-103
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
2021 Virginia General Election
Trending Stories
Parts of the Northern United States might see the aurora this weekend
NOAA Updates Winter 2021-22 Forecast
Gallery
Virginia ABC faces liquor shortage
Raleigh County mother speaks out about fighting at Woodrow Wilson High School
Video
State Police searching for armed robbery suspect
Gallery
UPDATE: More charges filed following investigation into alleged sexual assault, abuse
Fatal fire being investigated in Greenbrier County
FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
Raleigh County Commission announces trick-or-treat time
WATCH: YouTalk+ takes a deeper look into recent fights happening at a local high school
Video