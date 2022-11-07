Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
67°
Beckley
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Press Releases
Alexa Flash Briefings
Missing People
Top Stories
Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times …
Video
Top Stories
Salvation Army Bell Ringers ready to return
Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre ends successful ‘9 to …
Local Wyoming County couple helps kids find their …
Greenbrier East wins first Boy’s Soccer State Championship
Video
Weather
2022 WV Fall Foliage Maps
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
Video Forecast
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, headed for Florida
Video
Top Stories
A few showers to start Monday but clearer skies and …
Video
A mostly cloudy night ahead with isolated showers …
Video
Mostly cloudy skies expected with a few stray showers …
Video
Overcast with showers at times tonight, with winds …
Video
2022 Election Results
2022 General Election Results – Fayette County
2022 General Election Results – Greenbrier County
2022 General Election Results – McDowell County
2022 General Election Results – Mercer County
2022 General Election Results – Monroe County
2022 General Election Results – Pocahontas County
2022 General Election Results – Raleigh County
2022 General Election Results – Summers County
2022 General Election Results – Wyoming County
2022 VA General Election Results (Tazewell County)
Local
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times …
Video
Top Stories
Salvation Army Bell Ringers ready to return
Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre ends successful ‘9 to …
Local Wyoming County couple helps kids find their …
Greenbrier East wins first Boy’s Soccer State Championship
Video
Sports
Let’sTalk Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rihanna talks motherhood, Super Bowl: ‘It was now …
Top Stories
Madrid-Liverpool, PSG-Bayern in Champions League …
Top Stories
Road to Wheeling begins now, matchups and game times …
Video
Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, …
Sabalenka stuns Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals …
Bruins cut ties with player who bullied Black classmate
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Missing People
Pet Walking Forecast
Saluting All Veterans Photo Gallery
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
#WeatherTogether
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
2022 Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
Veteran’s Appreciation Boar Hunt Giveaway
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Share Your Stories of Strength Here
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Saluting All Veterans Photo Gallery
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find a Job
2022 WV General Election
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 General Election Results – McDowell County
Trending Stories
Home for the Holidays Contest
Saluting All Veterans Photo Gallery
Local Wyoming County couple helps kids find their …
Powerball: States with the most jackpot winners
2022 West Virginia Primary polls open
Special levy on Fayette County ballot focuses on …
NFL Pro Football Challenge
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW