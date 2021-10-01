China 2022

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
Covering Washington
U.S. & World News
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Vendors raise money for a good cause at Skyline Lodge Fall Arts and Crafts Fair
Top Stories
City of Princeton Fire Department looking for new firefighters
Subway surfer dies after falling from top of train in NYC
INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: Jam-packed week 6 of High School Football
Video
FAFSA applications for 2022-2023 are now open
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Cloudy and mild tonight but dry. Rain holds off until Sunday
Video
Top Stories
Looking good for today, rain returns Sunday.
Video
September 2021: A look back at last month’s weather
Still cool Friday night, but great for high school football.
Video
Quiet for Friday and Saturday, Unsettled Again by Sunday
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Card Giveaway
Fan of The Day
Pro Football Challenge
Spooky Spirit Showcase
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Salah brilliance not enough as Liverpool draws 2-2 with City
Top Stories
Yanks’ LeMahieu to IL with sports hernia before Game 162
Top Stories
Man arrested in Utah football player’s shooting death
The Latest: Falcons grab lead with longest play of season
Tottenham beats Villa 2-1 to end 3-match league losing run
Rogers leads Mississippi State to 26-22 win over No. 15 A&M
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Breast Cancer Stories of Strength
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
More China 2022 Headlines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Trending Stories
‘It was always a dream,’ local woman opens up coffee shop in uptown Beckley
Video
Hinton man arrested for allegedly asking a minor for nude photos
Beckley man facing charges for having sex with underage girl
Video
Sales
Miami janitor quietly feeds thousands, and love’s the reason
High school baseball returning to the diamond with new summer league
Video
Home Grown in West Virginia: Blue Smoke Salsa
Video
USPS service slowdown starts Friday. Here’s what to expect
Fugitive from Missouri arrested in Greenbrier County
Mount Hope woman sentenced to prison for burglary