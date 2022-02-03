Photos: Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch

  • BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 3: Actor Jackie Chan reacts as he poses with student performers after participating in a leg of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall on February 3, 2022 outside Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
  • BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 3: Actor Jackie Chan poses with student performers after participating in a leg of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay at the Badaling Great Wall on February 3, 2022 outside Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
  • BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Actor Jackie Chan poses for photos with children at the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on the Great Wall of China on February 03, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)
  • BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 03: Actor Jackie Chan speaks with members of the media after the conclusion of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Torch Relay on the Great Wall of China on February 03, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images)
  • Actor Jackie Chan waves from the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Actor Jackie Chan is seen at the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Actor Jackie Chan and a torch bearer are seen at the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Actor Jackie Chan is seen at the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Actor Jackie Chan answers questions from journalists from the Badaling Great Wall on the second day of the torch relay in Beijing on February 3, 2022, a day before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP) — Jackie Chan carried the Olympic torch atop the Great Wall of China on Thursday, as Beijing counted down the final day before the Winter Games kicks off in the Chinese capital.

The Hong Kong actor and martial arts expert carried the flame and ran with Chinese Olympic medalists on the second day of the Olympic torch relay.  

Chan was cheered by a group of fans and schoolchildren.

He said he wanted to let people around the world to understand Chinese culture and visit China.

China’s two-time taekwondo gold medalist Wu Jingyu, table tennis gold medalist Ma Long and Chinese sport shooter gold medalist Yang Qian were carrying the red and silver torch along the Basaling section of the Great Wall in the chilly morning.

The three-day torch relay for the Beijing Olympics was shortened because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The torch is scheduled to be carried through the three Olympics zones, starting with downtown Beijing before heading to Yanqing district and finally Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.

