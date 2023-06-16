Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
69°
Sign Up
Beckley
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
Politics from The Hill
Traffic
COVID-19
Video Center
Automotive News
Outdoors & Wildlife
Press Releases
Top Stories
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot …
Top Stories
St. Albans auxiliary police officer convicted of …
Video
Awesome weekend ahead for Father’s Day!
Video
Wooden Nickel used cars event
Former Justice Warren McGraw passes away
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Severe Weather Desk
Severe Weather Awareness Week
Winter Weather Desk
StormTracker 59 Power Outage Map
StormTracker 59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker 59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Hunting & Fishing Forecast
Pollen Report
#WeatherTogether
Top Stories
Showers are back for Friday, but plenty of dry time …
Video
Top Stories
3 dead, 56 injured, 2 missing after tornado hits …
Video
Awesome weekend ahead for Father’s Day!
Video
Thursday brings back some sun before showers return …
Video
Good news for outdoor plans this weekend!
Video
County By County
Fayette County
Greenbrier County
McDowell County
Mercer County
Monroe County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County
Summers County
Wyoming County
Tazewell County (Virginia)
Top Stories
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot …
Top Stories
St. Albans auxiliary police officer convicted of …
Video
Awesome weekend ahead for Father’s Day!
Video
Wooden Nickel used cars event
Former Justice Warren McGraw passes away
Crime
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
LIV Golf
Top Stories
Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in …
Top Stories
Gregg Berhalter agrees to return as US national team …
Top Stories
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder dies from injuries suffered …
Preps-to-pros prospect Scoot Henderson headlines …
US 3-0 win over Mexico cut short by homophobic chants …
Ohtani gets the win, ties for the MLB HR lead as …
We’re All In This Together
2023 Founder’s Day of Caring: 59News Fill The Boot Drive
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Missing People
Pet Walking Forecast
Recalls
Remarkable Women
#WeatherTogether
Contests
2023 Senior Spotlight
59News Umbrella Giveaway
A Gas of a Giveaway
Backyard BBQ
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
I Love The U.S.A Photo Gallery
Summertime Grocery Giveaway
Contest Winners
Digital Exclusives
Alexa Flash Briefings
Crime in the Coalfields Season 2
Crime In The Coalfields Season 1
Gaming News
Entertainment News
Snackable Video Center
BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
2023 Founder’s Day of Caring: 59News Fill The Boot Drive
*DONATE TO THE UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN WV HERE*
Join 59News for our 2023 Founders Day Fill the Boot …
View All Founder's Day 2023
Izzy Live in Beaver – 10:20 cut-in
Jessica and Phelicity Live in Princeton – 10:30 cut-in
More Videos
Trending Stories
Showers are back for Friday, but plenty of dry time …
UPDATE: Wirt County standoff ends in fire, death
One person dies during rafting trip on Gauley River
Kirk’s Restaurant in Hinton makes a comeback
Local paranormal investigator shares her haunting …
I Love The U.S.A Photo Gallery
Can you bring your vape pen or e-cigarette on a plane?
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Daily
SIGN UP NOW