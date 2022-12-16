59News 4-Alarm Christmas Special

Last year, StormTracker59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells brought us the Bluefield West Virginia Christmas Special featuring our own Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department set to the Christmas carol, Carol of the Bells.

This year he did it again with not one but four local fire departments. In our own special way of saying thank you to all our first responders we present the Oak Hill Fire Department, Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department, Beckley Fire Department, and Bluefield, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department in our 4 Alarm Christmas Special.

59News would like to thank each department for their time and dedication to this project and all first responders for their hard work all year long. This video is dedicated to each Fire, EMT, and Police departments. Merry Christmas from our family to yours, enjoy!

Be sure to share this holiday cheer with your friends and family on socials and let your local first responders know you appreciate all they do for us.

