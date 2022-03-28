A Gas of a Giveaway

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
36°
Beckley
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Press Releases
Top Stories
Youngkin empowers localities to lower car tax rates
Top Stories
Wyoming County internet options sparse, resident …
Alderson Mayor indicted on burglary charges
DHHR announces applications for Low-Income Household …
Zach Bryan announced as next guest for WV State Fair …
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Winter Weather Desk
Top Stories
A Very Chilly Night on Tap
Video
Top Stories
Chilly to start on Monday
Video
Frigid temps and dangerous wind-chills end our weekend
Video
Sunshine returns but cold air and bitter wind-chills …
Video
Snow showers throughout our Saturday with some accumulations …
Video
Contests
59News Umbrella Giveaway
Hoppin’ into Easter with 59News
Breakfast Club Giveaway
College Basketball Bracket Challenge
Easter Dinner Giveaway
Fan Of The Day
Toughman Contest Ticket Giveaway
Contest Winners
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
Top Stories
WVU adds LB transfer with championship pedigree
Top Stories
Taxpayer tab is $850M for Bills’ new stadium, NY …
Top Stories
Tomlin speaks out on minority hirings at NFL owners …
A club champion, Pulisic yearns for World Cup stage
Final Four has a blue tint with power programs
Welcome back: Pujols returns home, finds fit with …
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Lottery Numbers
Remarkable Women
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
2021 Founder’s Day of Caring
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Crime In The Coalfields
Entertainment
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
A Gas of a Giveaway
Trending Stories
Alderson Mayor indicted on burglary charges
Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar …
DHHR announces applications for Low-Income Household …
Youngkin empowers localities to lower car tax rates
Wyoming County internet options sparse, resident …
19,000 forced to evacuate due to Colorado wildfire
Ronceverte man accused of holding woman hostage, …