Each week our Stromtracker 59 Team will feature an ‘Adoptable Pet of the Week’ from the Greenbrier Humane Society on their Dog Walking Forecast. Special thanks to Greenbrier Motor Company, Greenbrier Chevrolet & Buick, and Greenbrier Ford for helping us find these pets a new forever home. If you’d like more information on a feature pet not listed below, head over to the Greenbrier Humane Society Shelter at 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901, calling 304-645-4775, or visiting their website here.

ADOTOPTABLE PET OF THE WEEK: “MIKEY” MAY 23RD – MAY 29TH

Mikey is a 4 month old, short coat, hound mix. This adorable tricolored puppy is a neutered, outdoor only male weighing about 18lbs. Mikey is not housebroken and not the best fit for homes with children. For more information on Mikey, including adoption status, visit the shelter’s website.