Local food trucks to be featured at Adventure On Freedom Festival

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With all the fun coming to the Adventure on Freedom Fest, you will need some good food for energy throughout the day.

The festival will feature a wide variety of food trucks from around the area. There will be 23 local food trucks from Fayette and Raleigh counties. They have everything from barbeque to deep-fried Oreos.

“You name it, we are going to have it. We’ve got a real good selection a broad spectrum of what we are going to offer,” said Gary Connell, the program manager at the Summit.

The trucks will be split up, located by the GNCC Racing Area, Legacy by the Stadium, and by Action Point. The food trucks will be serving up food all weekend long.

