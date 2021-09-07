Organizers taking COVID-19 precautions for Adventure on Freedom Festival

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An historic event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Fayette County. The Adventure on Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve is preparing for thousands of attendees.

The festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Bill Garrett, the Business Development Director at the Summit, said for the first time, the Summit Bechtel Reserve is open to the public.

“We are excited about sharing the beautiful Summit Bechtel Reserve with a larger audience than just the Boy Scouts of America,” Garret explained.

The weekend is jam-packed with outdoor events, live music, and food trucks across the grounds. With thousands of people expected to attend, Garrett said they want to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the event.

“At no time did we ever consider cancelling the event, we just wanted to know what we could do to keep people safe,” said Garrett.

Masks are recommended and hand sanitizing stations will be spread out on the grounds. Social distancing is also encouraged. At their more populated events, such as concerts, Garrett said the Summit’s unique landscape can help keep people safe.

“We have an amphitheatre that is among the largest in the world it seats at about max capacity 80,000 people,” Garrett explained.

Shane Wheeler is the Health and Safety Director at the Summit. He said they applied these safety measures to staff and volunteers as well.

“We have a temperatures check daily for all of our staff. We constantly monitoring for symptoms so our staff and volunteers that will be supporting the operation will be adhering to the existing covid protocol,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said the event would not be possible without the partnership of the Fayette County health Department, which is going above and beyond to try and keep people safe.

“So the Fayette County Health Department will have their mobile vaccine clinic on site as well, so people who are event-goers will have the opportunity to get vaccinated while at the event,” said Wheeler.

Tickets for the festival are available on their website or at the reserve on the day of.