Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve ready to manage large crowds for ziplines

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Freedom festival is just a few weeks away and employees at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve are getting more activities ready.

One of those activities: ziplining. Festival goers will have the chance to zip down two launches at the Summit. David Homce, an associate director for outdoor adventure at the Summit, said registration for each ziplining session is limited in order to keep people safe and manage crowds.

“At each session, we’re going to be able to have 320 people ride the zipline and that will be sending 10 people at a time,” Homce explained.

Cost and registration information can be found on the festival website.