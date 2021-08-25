Summit Bechtel prepares aerial activities for ‘Adventure On! Freedom Festival’

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Employees at the Summit Bechtel Reserve prepared to welcome thousands of people to Fayette County in September for the ‘Adventure On! Freedom Festival.’

Aerial sports offer a different experience than other activities at the Summit. As part of the festival, people can participate in ziplining, rock climbing and even a self-paced ropes challenge course.

“We’re going to have boulder cove open; we’ll have two ziplines running, each of those have five available lines, and we’ll have our challenge course open over at Action Point,” said David Homce, Associate Director of Outdoor Adventure at the Summit.

For those new to climbing and adrenaline activities, the Summit offers instruction and plenty of safety equipment.

“You’re going to be in a class three harness, which basically means a full body harness and a helmet. And, the brake system is automatic, so if you fall between the weight ranges of 50 and 250 pounds you’re able to do pretty much everything we have here in the aerial sports venues,” Homce said.

“We teach you about the importance of harnesses, carabiners and helmets. While we’re on our rock area, we wear helmets and harnesses at all times,” said Aspen Handy, Climbing Instructor at the Summit.

The Summit also offers training for all activities including orientation courses for the ropes course.

“We let them know what they’re getting into, the risks and such, and then after that if they still want to do that, we harness them up and take them to what we call ground school,” said Eli Crenshaw, Fall Season Aerial Sports Technician at the Summit.

The Summit is no stranger to handling large events. They have capacity limits and pre-registration in place to make sure everyone gets a chance to go down the zipline.

“At each session, we’re going to be able to have 320 people ride the zipline and that will be sending ten people at a time,” said Homce.

The event is set for September 9-12, 2021. Information on how to register and pricing can be found on the festival’s website.