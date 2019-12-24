Longtime law enforcement officer and Wyoming County Sheriff passes away

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. “Sherill” Parker passed away at 5:15 p.m. on December 24, 2019.



Parker was born on March 28, 1947 in Itmann, WV. He is survived by two sons, Scott and Patrick, and five grandchildren. Parker worked in law enforcement for 45 years.

He began his career as a Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputy, and also worked as a Mullens Police Officer.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Wyoming County Sheriff, C.S. “Sherill” Parker. Without Question, Sheriff Parker served the citizens of Wyoming County with the upmost professionalism, dedication, and distinction. We humbly thank him and his family for the many years of public service to our community. Please keep the Parker family and Sheriff’s office families in thought and prayer in the coming days, and weeks.” – Brad Ellison, Department Liaison to the Parker Family Chief Deputy, Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.



Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

