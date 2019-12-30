A Fayette County Man is arrested and charged for Grand Larceny and Drugs

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County man is arrested for allegedly stealing a car. The incident happened the morning of Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Triston Kincaid of Cunard is a arrested and charged.

According to the release, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a car theft complaint in Hico. A neighbor nearby saw the car leaving the area around 4 a.m. Deputies located the car and Mr. Kincaid in the Mt. Hope area a short time after.

Mr. Kincaid is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Grand Larceny. He is currently waiting for a court proceeding.

Trending Stories

