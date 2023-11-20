GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Being cooped up in a car while traveling for the holidays can be boring.

So, what are some top games to play while traveling?

A common part of most holidays is the time spent in a car while traveling and for some people, especially kids, boredom can set in quickly. There are many games that can be played while traveling, both with and without technology or physical copies of a game. Listed below are a few games that can be played while traveling.

The License Plate Game

Call out license plates from as many states as possible, and see who can spot the most during the ride. There does not have to be an order to what license plate gets called out when, just see who can find the most license plates and have fun.

I Spy

A classic travel game where everyone can play. Join family and friends with “I spy with my little eye, something ___.” and fill in the blank with what you want them to find. In this game you can be as specific or as broad as you want, such as looking for anything red or something as specific as a blue truck, as long as you can see it when you call it out.

The Alphabet Game

Use signs and billboards while traveling to look out for the letters of the alphabet. Call out the letters of the alphabet, in order, before passing signs and see who gets to the end of the alphabet first. No matter which version of the game you play, it is definitely a way to stay busy on the road.

Finish the Story

Start with a piece of a story and go from there. With two players or more, start the game with a sentence and let the next person add onto it. The game continues until the group gets bored or wants to start a different game with another sentence.

Punchbug

No matter what you call it, “punchbuggy” is a classic road-trip game that has many variations. Look for Volkswagen Beetles and call out “punchbuggy [insert chosen car color]” while lightly punching your opponent, and have someone keep score if you wish.

Games that do not have any cards or technology are not the only games you can enjoy while traveling however. Break out card games like Monopoly DEAL or a Nintendo Switch with multiple games if you have it.

There are a variety of ways to keep the family entertained on a road trip, so pick your favorites and let the fun begin!