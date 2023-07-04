HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Sandi Viands and her family from Pennsylvania talked about traveling through West Virginia on Fourth of July.
Though traveling on the Fourth of July can have its own challenges, that did not stop Viands and her family as they visit loved ones. Though originally from West Virginia, Viands now lives in Pennsylvania, but still loves the beautiful atmosphere of the Mountain State.
“It’s just a beautiful state, and I don’t think that everybody realizes how lucky they are to be in this area. I know that I live up in Gettysburg and people always come there, but I would love to switch with them every now and again.”Sandi Viands, Pennsylvania Traveler