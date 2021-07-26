Never Have I Ever: Bradley’s Bridge Walk

LANSING, WV (WVNS) — During the month of July, our staff has embarked on “Never Have I Ever” stories, or things we’ve never done before, as a way to explore the great states we cover. For Meteorologist Bradley Wells, that meant heading over to the New River Gorge Bridge Walk in Lansing, West Virginia for the “walk of his life.” Take a look at Bradley’s gravity-defying journey 851 feet above the New River Gorge.





















The Bridge Walk is open to the public to enjoy by visiting the folks at the New River Gorge Bridge Walk in Lansing, WV just before you get to the New River Gorge Visitor Center. While there, you can get tickets, information on the bridge, souvenirs, and see some great photos of folks who’ve made the journey before.

While the height may make some take pause, the fact you are strapped into the world’s longest continuous safety system gives patrons a little bit of security, and the amazing views can’t be beaten. Photos really don’t do the Bridge Walk views justice, and the only way to enjoy them is by completing the 90-minute walk across.



The Bridge Walk is also handicapped accessible with guides available to help those with extra needs make the journey across, so this is something everyone can enjoy.



And for those looking for something a little more hair raising, the folks at Bridge Walk also offer limited ‘Moon Walk” tours, where you can head out and enjoy the breathtaking New River Gorge beauty at sunset. Halfway across, you’ll have the opportunity to sit down and watch the moon rise over the valley before proceeding under a West Virginia starry night.



For more information on the Bridge Walk or to buy tickets for your very own “walk of your life”, click here.