CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — It’s that time of year again. The holidays are coming up and we’re about to travel again for the season, or so we thought.

Unfortunately, for a lot of us, it’s getting harder to travel due to high prices, inflation, and even high gas prices. We always look for less expensive alternatives when it comes to traveling.

While we still expect a large number of travelers during the end-of-the-year holiday travel season, there are still people who prefer a less expensive trip closer to home than a cross-country drive or flight.

Conveniently and luckily, the beautiful state of West Virginia offers picturesque scenery and plenty of year-round recreational opportunities and attractions for family and others who are choosing to enjoy activities a little closer to home this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

Lori Weaver Hawkins, the Public Affairs Manager for AAA Blue Grass, happily shared her bullet pointed reasons for alternatives to holiday traveling, also to make sure it doesn’t hurt our wallets.