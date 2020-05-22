Raleigh General to begin allowing visitors on Tuesday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 22, 2020 Raleigh General Hospital announced plans to lift their zero-visitor policy under the COVID-19 pandemic. New limited visitor restrictions will begin on Tuesday, May 26.

Under the new policy, patients will be allowed to have one visitor or support person per day. This covers inpatients and patients having procedures such at surgeries, endoscopies, colonoscopies and cardiac catheterizations. It does not include those who are having lab work or imaging.

“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Matt Roberts, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Raleigh General Hospital. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”

Visitor must be 12-years of age or older. They will be screened upon entry and are required to wear their own mask and a wristband while in the facility. Anyone who fails to pass the screening will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors will not be allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

Visiting hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.