BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Work on constructing a Mercer County section of the King Coal Highway is expected to be finished soon.

The section is located between the City of Bluefield and Interstate 77. It will cross the Christine Elmore West Bridge near the intersection of Route 460 and Princeton Avenue and hook into John Nash Boulevard, which links with Interstate 77. An open house at the West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 headquarters gave local leaders and the public an opportunity to learn about upcoming highway projects and core maintenance in District 10, which includes the counties of Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming.