GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The holidays are here, so that means drivers must be more cautious than ever on the roads.

Since may people have time off for the holidays, this means more road travel is involved to see family and friends. But with more drivers on the road during this time, accidents are more likely during the holiday season.

According to a study conducted by autoinsurance.com, deadly Thanksgiving car crashes are four percent higher than any other day, with 34 percent being caused by drunk or inebriated drivers. Christmas showed seven percent fewer car wrecks, making Thanksgiving car accidents 11 percent higher than on Christmas.

The auto insurance website provided the following tips to help drivers avoid these holiday accidents.

Never Drink and Drive

This should never be part of the plan. If you have been drinking due to a holiday celebration, you should stay home, get a designated sober driver, or use rideshares such as an Uber, Lyft, or a taxi.

Take your Time

Make a plan to include extra time if you are going to be sitting in traffic, construction, or inclement weather. Never rush if you feel that you are late or running behind as this can cause stress and encourage speed. So slow down and take a deep breath. It is better to be late than to not get there in one piece.

Avoid Distractions

Distracted driving can cause a lot of fatalities on the road. If you are the driver of your vehicle, stay off your phone and save the selfies and photos with friends for later. Always keep your eyes on the road and focus getting to your destination. Pull over if you feel hungry or tired.

Be Careful in Winter Weather

If you are going to travel through snow, you should prepare your car first for inclement weather. Even if you can handle the roads at this time, remember to be cautious of other drivers who may not be as familiar.

Optimize your Route and Schedule

There are always some type of dangers from holiday driving such as a high volume of traffic on the road, so try to remember to leave at a time where the volume dies down a bit for better travel. Take advantage of applications that can help with travel technology, such as Google Maps, Waze, and Accuweather, so you can plan your trip even better.

Remember, whether you like it or not, traveling over the holidays is a tradition that has gone on for decades. The love of traveling will always be a thing, but just remember to get there in one piece and keep your loved ones and yourself safe.