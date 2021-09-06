Travelers kept COVID-19 in mind during Labor Day weekend

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Another holiday celebrated during the pandemic, over Labor Day weekend, celebrations took place around the state and country.

After Labor Day weekend, travelers were back out on the roads, making sure to stay safe whenever they stopped,

One woman spent the holiday knocking something off her bucket list. She wanted to visit five states before turning 31. In doing so, she quickly found out the different mask mandates and covid-19 precautions being taken in different states. Something that many travelers, like Ashlee Vaughn kept in mind.

“It was a good thing to research because I do want to be respectful of everybody so yeah it was pretty important,” said Ashlee Vaughn who was traveling from Tennessee.

“I am young and healthy and vaccinated and had covid already, so I know if I get sick it is not the end of the world, I am more worried about you know infecting people that could actually have a serious issue,” said Dane Wanee, who was traveling from Indiana.

People on the road said they enjoyed the nice weather and the chance to get out while trying to stay safe.

If you attended a Labor Day celebration or populated event, health officials recommend checking back in to see if any positive cases were reported.