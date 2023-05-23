PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Road construction projects are the norm for this time of year.

So to keep you updated on what the Division of Highways is working on, it held an open house in Princeton, today. Leaders of West Virginia D-O-H District 10 were available to discuss upcoming projects and core maintenance in the district’s four counties of McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.

District 10 engineer Ryland Musick said there are so many projects like the King Coal Highway project underway. He stresses all of these projects take time to get complete.