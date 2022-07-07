CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting from July 29, 2022 through November 13, 2022, the West Virginia International Yeager Airport will be having nightly closures of for Runway 5/23.
These nightly closures are important for the 3rd and final phase of Runway 5/23 Rehabilitation Project, which is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The following modifications will be made to the Runway:
- 2-inch asphalt overly of the entire runway
- Rehabilitation to the runway lighting system
- Installation of energy-efficient LED runway edge lights
- Electrical conductors
- Runway exit sign modifications
Most of these modifications will be done overnight and go on into the early hours in order to be flexible with the flight schedules.
The following is a list of the scheduled runway closures:
- Nightly closures begin July 29 through November 13. The runway will close at 11:00 P.M. and reopen at 6:00 A.M. daily. Commercial air traffic will not be impacted.
- Runway 5/23 will be closed from Monday, September 12 at 8:00 A.M. until Thursday, September 15, when it will reopen at 8:00 A.M.