CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Starting from July 29, 2022 through November 13, 2022, the West Virginia International Yeager Airport will be having nightly closures of for Runway 5/23.

These nightly closures are important for the 3rd and final phase of Runway 5/23 Rehabilitation Project, which is funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The following modifications will be made to the Runway:

2-inch asphalt overly of the entire runway

Rehabilitation to the runway lighting system

Installation of energy-efficient LED runway edge lights

Electrical conductors

Runway exit sign modifications

Most of these modifications will be done overnight and go on into the early hours in order to be flexible with the flight schedules.

The following is a list of the scheduled runway closures: