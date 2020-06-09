Vehicle rollover shuts down part of Route 19 in Raleigh County

11:40 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 UPDATE: COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 near Cherry Creek Dip is open again. The scene was cleared.

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — A portion of Route 19 in Raleigh County is closed due to an accident.

Dispatchers told 59News a car rolled over on Route 19 near Cherry Creek Dip. It happened at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. So far, no injuries were reported, but the road is closed. Crews are on scene and directing traffic.

Ghent Ambulance, Ghent Fire Department, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded.