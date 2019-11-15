West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Cyber Security

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — We rely on our technology for a lot of things, but when we become more dependent on technology, do we really know how secured our personal information is?

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) realizes this issue of cyber security and continues to increase awareness of the subject matter among their employees and students.

“When our students go into medical facilities, we want them to be cognizant of their email account information and patients’ data,” stated WVSOM chief technology officer Kim Ransom.

The month of October was National Cyber Security Awareness Month. The New York Times recognized Marc Goodman as the only osteopathic medical or association to have publish this information.

“As the chief technology officer, I want to know our school is secure, we place an importance on educating the end user because you’re only as strong as your weakest link,” Ransom also stated.

The WVSOM holds information on their site about cyber security year around, but for the month of October they really amplify it. The school also posts information on its digital signs across campus.

The school is still trying to find ways to enhance cyber security. According to Ransom, in the next six months, the information technology department hopes to add a button to emails, so if students get emails that look suspicious, they can immediately push that button and it will send it to the office.

Ransom also stated that during the tax and holiday seasons people are more likely to receive those emails.