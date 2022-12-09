Following 2022’s mid-cycle update, the GMC Sierra 1500 enters 2023 with few changes.

They include a new AT4X AEV Edition that was first shown in July. The truck was developed with off-road specialist American Expedition Vehicles and makes the AT4X even more capable when heading off the pavement.

Among its upgrades are additional underbody protection, a revised front grille and fascia, black body accents, and custom 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires.

It’s based on the ATX4 with four-wheel drive and a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8, a configuration that for 2023 is priced from $83,545. Upgrading to the AT4X AEV Edition is a $6,895 premium, bringing the total price of the truck to $90,440.

The starting price of the 2023 1500 Sierra range is $38,995. All figures mentioned include destination.

The AT4X AEV Edition isn’t the only new option for 2023. There’s also a Graphite Edition available on the Pro grade. This packages together a number of popular options and includes body-colored fascias front and rear, 20-inch wheels, and a few additional styling touches.

Other changes for 2023 include the new colors Sterling Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Deep Bronze Metallic. There’s also a new 22-inch wheel design available for the Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate.

The powertrains carry over mostly unchanged, though the 3.0-liter turbodiesel has seen power and torque increase by 10% and 7.6%, respectively. The engine now delivers 305 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. It’s the option to go for when maximum towing is required. GMC claims it’s good for up to 13,000 pounds of towing.

The base engine is a turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-4 good for 310 hp and 430 lb-ft. There are also two V-8s. The aforementioned 6.2-liter V-8 is good for 420 hp and 460 lb-ft, and there’s also a 5.3-liter V-8 good for 355 hp and 383 lb-ft.

Most powertrains pair with a 10-speed automatic, though the 2.7-liter inline-4 pairs with an 8-speed auto.

