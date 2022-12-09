Following 2022’s redesign, the Subaru WRX enters the 2023 model year with few changes, though there’s a noticable increase in price.

The 2023 WRX, which reaches dealerships in the spring, will be priced from $31,625, including a $1,020 destination charge. That’s up from $30,100 for the 2022 model.

Despite the increase, the car still offers plenty of value given its performance. The compact sport sedan is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 delivering a peak 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Drive goes to all four wheels, and buyers can choose between a standard 6-speed manual or available CVT. Opt for the CVT and the starting price rises further to $33,475, including destination, though additional features are included like electronic driver-assist features and a drive mode selector.

Standard features on the 2023 WRX include LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and dual 7.0-inch screens for the infotainment system. The top screen controls connectivity options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and also acts as the display for the rearview camera and audio system. The bottom screen handles the climate control and other vehicle settings.

Buyers waiting for a more hardcore STI version of the latest WRX are going to be dissappointed. Subaru in March said there are no plans for another WRX STI, at least for this generation.

