It’s been 20 years since Cadillac launched its first V-Series model, the 2004 CTS-V, and the brand is celebrating with special 20th anniversary content on the 2024 CT4-V Blackwing and 2024 CT5-V Blackwing.

Both performance sedans are already available for order and come with a small “Anniversary” script on their grilles and rocker panels, as well as a unique start-up animation in their digital instrument clusters.

Both cars also feature a few additional changes for the 2024 model year. These include a “Blackwing” script under their V-Series badges, as well as the new color options Velocity Red, Cyber Yellow Metallic, Coastal Blue Metallic, and Black Diamond Tricoat.

In the case of the CT5-V Blackwing, General Motors’ Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature is available, though only in combination with the car’s automatic transmission.

2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

No changes have been made to the mechanicals. The CT4-V Blackwing rocks a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 that generates a peak 472 hp, all of which is routed to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

The CT5-V Blackwing ups the ante with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 668 hp. Here too drive goes to the rear wheels only, via a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

While the manuals deliver more fun, the automatics are the quicker option. The CT4-V Blackwing accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds with the automatic and 4.1 seconds with the manual, and the CT5-V Blackwing requires 3.4 seconds with the automatic and 3.6 seconds with the manual. The top speeds are 189 mph and 200 mph, respectively.

The 2024 CT4-V Blackwing is priced from $62,890 and the 2024 CT5-V Blackwing from $94,890. Both figures include a $1,395 destination charge.

