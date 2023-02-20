The smallest Cadillac crossover SUV just received an overhaul.

On Monday, the 2024 Cadillac XT4 debuted with a refined exterior design and an revised dashboard featuring the automaker’s latest infotainment technology.

Set to continue in three trim levels including Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport, the refreshed XT4 will hit dealers this summer after production commences at GM’s Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas. Prices will be announced at the end of March.

2024 Cadillac XT4

2024 XT4: All about that screen

The biggest changes take place inside the XT4. The current model’s 8.0-inch touchscreen and dashboard that might as well have been plucked from the Chevrolet parts bin have been chucked aside. A new dashboard inspired by and similar to what’s found in the Lyriq electric crossover SUV now takes center stage. It features a standard 33.0-inch curved display with 9K resolution that’s also used in the Lyriq. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

The new infotainment system brings along 5G wifi hotspot connectivity, Amazon Alexa integration, and built-in Google services including Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play.

Despite the massive new screen, Cadillac has opted to retain the XT4’s buttons and knobs for climate control and infotainment functions.

Audiophiles will note the new 13-speaker AKG Studio sound system that becomes optional on all trim levels.

2024 Cadillac XT4

The XT4’s exterior receives a nip and a tuck with the majority of the revisions taking place up front. The front fascia has been redesigned, and now has vertically stacked LED headlights. The rear bumper’s been revised, including a slight flare on each side near the bottom with red reflectors as a nod toward the Lyriq’s rear end.

The 18- and 20-inch wheel designs have been updated, while three new exterior colors join the lineup: Emerald Lake Metallic, Midnight Sky Metallic, and Deep Sea Metallic.

Luxury and Premium Luxury models sport bright chrome exterior accents, while Sport models go dark with blacked-out trim.

2024 Cadillac XT4

2024 XT4: Sticking with turbo power

The 2024 XT4 carries over the current model’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 9-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels, and all-wheel drive remains optional. The AWD system can be disengaged to allow the XT4 to be driven via front-wheel drive for better fuel economy when conditions aren’t slippery.

Cadillac rates the XT4 to tug up to 3,500 pounds with the optional towing package.

Top-spec Sport models can be optioned with adaptive dampers for a smoother, more controlled ride.

Every XT4 will come standard with active safety technology, including blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, automatic emergency braking (camera-based), and active lane control. An available Active Safety Package upgrades the automatic emergency braking system to use a forward-facing radar, which ties into the package’s adaptive cruise control system. The package also bundles a surround-view camera system, reverse automatic emergency braking, and speed limit assist.

