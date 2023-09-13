A redesigned GMC Acadia arrives for the 2024 model year, and will bring with it more space, the latest technology, and increased capability for the AT4 off-road variant.

Revealed on Wednesday at the 2023 Detroit auto show in AT4 and plush Denali grades, the 2024 Acadia is longer, wider, and taller than the model it replaces.

The biggest increase is the wheelbase length which has grown 10.6 inches, resulting in a spacious cabin with seating for up to eight. GMC quotes 80% more cargo space behind the third row and 36% more space behind the second row, compared to the outgoing model.

The dash design features a clean, uncluttered look. An 11-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel and is joined by a 15-inch infotainment screen with a portrait orientation in the center stack. Technology includes built-in Google, up to nine surround-view cameras, and numerous electronic driver-assist features including the option of General Motors’ Super Cruise hands-free driving system for highways.

2024 GMC Acadia AT4

Only the one powertrain is offered in the midsize SUV—a 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated at 328 hp. The engine pairs with an 8-speed automatic and depending on the grade, spins the front wheels as standard or all four through an available all-wheel-drive system. Towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.

The 2024 Acadia’s AT4 grade comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system enhanced with active torque control. The system relies on twin-clutch rear differentials to direct torque between the rear wheels, in addition to between the front and rear axles.

Other upgrades for the AT4 include a wider track, off-road tuned suspension with hydraulic rebound control, and a ride height one inch taller than on other grades. The SUV’s drive mode selector also comes with off-road-suited Terrain and Hill Descent Control modes.

The AT4 stands out from the rest of the pack thanks to red tow hooks and integrated skid plates. It also rides on unique 18-inch wheels shod with all-terrain tires. For the interior, there are unique trim options and additional chrome-metallic accents.

2024 GMC Acadia Denali

For luxury fans, the Denali grade offers up goodies like 22-inch wheels, a distinct grille with extra chrome, an available panoramic sunroof, wood and leather trim, cooled front seats, and a Bose audio system with up to 16 speakers and active noise cancellation.

Prices for the 2024 Acadia will be revealed closer to market launch early next year.

Production will be handled at a GM plant in Delta Township, Michigan.

