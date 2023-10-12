Mercedes-Benz has an updated GLA-Class compact crossover on its way to showrooms later this year as a 2024 model, and the automaker on Thursday revealed the updated version of the high-performance GLA 45 S developed by AMG.

A company spokesman has confirmed to Motor Authority that the updated GLA 45 S won’t be sold in the U.S., which isn’t a surprise since the current GLA 45 S was never offered here.

The current GLA-Class also features a tamer GLA 45 that is sold in the U.S., though this particular variant isn’t expected to get a repeat for the updated GLA-Class range. It means U.S. buyers looking for a sporty GLA-Class from AMG will soon have only a GLA 35 available.

Changes made to the updated GLA 45 S are limited to a new front fascia design, new wheel patterns (19-21 inches in diameter), and new trim options. There are also new light signatures for the headlights and taillights which are common with the rest of the updated GLA-Class range, and an updated infotainment system with AMG-specific graphics.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 45 S 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 45 S

Standard features for the interior include an AMG multi-function sports steering wheel, sports seats, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

No change has been made to the powertrain of the GLA 45 S. It consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 generating 416 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. The all-wheel-drive system is an AMG-specific design that can split torque between the axles but also between the rear wheels, something that helps improve handling at the limit when cornering.

Quoted performance figures include a 0-62 mph time of 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 168 mph.

The start of sales outside the U.S. is scheduled for later this year.

