A redesigned Nissan Z sports car bowed for 2023, and for its second year on the market it spawns a track-focused Nismo variant.

The new 2024 Nissan Z Nismo was revealed late on Monday ahead of the start of sales this fall. Pricing information will be announced closer to the sales launch.

The regular Z already offers plenty of performance straight out of the box, but the Nismo treatment gives the car a harder edge, while it adds some visual touches inside and out.

Key among the upgrades is extra power from the Z’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. The peak numbers in the Z Nismo register at 420 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque, up 20 hp and 34 lb-ft on the regular Z. There’s also improved cooling for the engine oil, which is vital for those long days at the track.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo 2024 Nissan Z Nismo 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

The sole transmission is a 9-speed automatic. The regular Z’s available 6-speed manual is nowhere in sight. Nissan said the 9-speed delivers faster and more dynamic shifts compared to in the regular Z, thanks to unique software settings activated via a Z Nismo-exclusive Sport+ mode. According to Nissan, the driver doesn’t need to use the paddle shifters when on the track as the Sport+ mode’s programming ensures the transmission reacts quickly enough.

The regular Z rides and drives a bit softer than previous generations, which improves comfort on the road but leaves performance on the table at the track. The Z Nismo addresses this with new stabilizer bars, larger dampers, and stiffer springs. Additional body reinforcements also improve overall stiffness and rigidity, helping the car to better respond to increased cornering forces. Key modifications include additional bracing, stiffer suspension bushings, and a stiffer mounting bushing for the steering rack.

The Z Nismo also sports 19-inch wheels from Rays with Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600 tires measuring a chunky 285/35 at the rear. The wheels are a half-inch wider than the 19-inch wheels on the Z’s Performance grade, measuring 10.0 inches across at the front and 10.5 inches at the rear. However, the bigger wheels are lighter, according to Nissan. Mounted within are bigger brakes, with 15.0-inch rotors up front and 13.8 inch rotors at the rear.

2024 Nissan Z Nismo 2024 Nissan Z Nismo 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

The Z Nismo can be easily identified by its unique front-end design with a new fascia and grille treatment. Nissan calls it the Grand Nose, or G Nose for short. Chunky side skirts, a unique rear fascia, and a larger rear wing have also been added, along with flics at the front. Red accents also designate the model as part of the Nismo fold.

Inside, the Z Nismo features Recaro bucket seats with holes to accommodate a harness. A Nismo-specific design has been applied to the digital gauge cluster, and there’s now a red engine start button. The steering wheel features leather and Alcantara trim, as well as a red stripe at the 12 o’clock position.

Related Articles