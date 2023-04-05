Subaru debuted the latest version of its Wilderness off-road trim on the redesigned 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, Subaru announced Wednesday at the New York auto show media preview.

The smallest crossover SUV in the Subaru stable joins the Outback Wilderness and Forester Wilderness as more capable off-road climbers. The ground clearance increases from 8.7 to 9.3 inches, the CVT is retuned for better low-speed traction, and a transmission oil cooler increases the towing capacity from 1,500 to 3,500 pounds. And there are decals.

The Crosstrek Wilderness employs the larger 2.5-liter flat-4 option available to Crosstreks, and it makes 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The CVT sends power to all four wheels, as is the Subaru way, and an X-Mode function adds Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes. The modes shift the CVT to its lowest ratio for more torque at low speed to climb out of potential problems. Hill descent control comes standard and will automatically activate on declines at speeds under 12 mph under light throttle.

Different front and rear bumpers, longer coil springs, and the raised ground clearance also provide functional upgrades. The shocks travel farther, and a longer compression stroke helps cushion the blow from rough roads. The approach angle increases from 18 to 20 degrees, the departure angle increases from 30.1 to 33 degrees, and the breakover angle moves up to 21.1 degrees from 19.7 degrees. The 17-inch wheels are wrapped in Geolandar all-terrain tires.

Styling enhancements include more wheel cladding, a metal front skid plate, a hexagonal grille flanked by copper trim accents that are also on the roof rails and bumpers, LED fog lights, a anti-glare hood decal, and bolder rocker cladding. An available roof rack system has a 700-pound static load limit, good enough for at least two to camp on a rooftop tent, and the load while in motion is 176 pounds.

Inside, Subaru drapes the Crosstrek Wilderness in its water-resistant synthetic leather upholstery, copper colored accents, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It comes with all-weather floor mats, a water-resistant cargo tray in back, and an LED in the hatch to better root around for night gear. The brand’s 11.6-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity comes standard.

Standard safety features include standard automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, emergency steering under 50 mph, and active lane control.

The well-equipped 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness costs $33,290, including a $1,295 destination charge.

