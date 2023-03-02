The 2024 Subaru Outback will cost $30,190, including destination fee, when it arrives at dealers this fall, Subaru announced on Wednesday. That represents a $570 price hike over the refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback, including a destination fee increase from $1,225 on 2023 models to $1,295 this year.

Subaru adds a few more features on certain trims, but it mostly stays the same. It will be offered in the same seven trims, Base, Premium, Onyx, Wilderness, Limited, and Touring, and with two powertrain choices.

The base engine is a 2.5-liter flat-4 that makes 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a CVT with stepped ratios that simulate an 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive is standard.

The XT (available on Onyx, Limited, Touring) and Ouback Wilderness grades use a 2.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft.

Subaru equips every 2024 Outback with an array of driver-assist tech, including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitors are an add-on on most grades.

Standard features on the base model include cloth upholstery, LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, a satellite radio trial, and twin 7.0-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity up top and climate controls down low.

The $32,490 Premium represents a better deal this year. It swaps out the clunky twin-screen setup for an 11.6-inch touchscreen oriented vertically, and with wireless smartphone connectivity. It has two USB-A and two USB-C ports, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding rear seats. For $1,400 more, the Outback Premium gets keyless start, blind-spot monitors, and a hands-free power tailgate.

The $37,090 Limited grade adds more creature comforts with power lumbar support and a driver’s seat with memory, leather upholstery, and the optional package on the Premium comes standard. Upgrading to the more powerful engine on the Limited XT adds a heated steering wheel, navigation, a sunroof, and Harman Kardon sound for $41,490. That’s $4,400 more than the Limited with the base engine.

The Outback Onyx represents the biggest price jump for 2024 and the biggest feature changes. It costs $37,400, which is an increase of about $2,500, but comes standard with a heated steering wheel, sunroof, Harman Kardon sound, rear automatic braking, and the optional package of the Premium grade as standard. It dons black 18-inch alloy wheels and a two-tone interior with a water-repellent synthetic upholstery.

The more potent engine on the Onyx XT costs $3,255 more. At $40,655 it adds a power front passenger seat, a front camera, heated rear outboard seats, and a full-size spare.

2024 Subaru Outback

Based on the Onyx XT feature set, the more off-road capable Wilderness grade returns with the 2.4-liter and a price of $41,255. Like XT models and their two additional drive mode settings for Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud, the Wilderness applies those lower-speed high-torque settings across a broader range. The Wilderness also increases ground clearance from 8.7 inches to 9.5 inches, has shocks with more suspension travel, and comes with Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires.

Touring models top the lineup at $41,640 or $44,090 for the Touring XT. It builds off the Limited with the additions of automatic power folding side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and cooled front seats.

Built in Indiana alongside the three-row Subaru Ascent, the 2024 Subaru Outback goes on sale this fall.

