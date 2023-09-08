Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing its current Formula 1 driver pairing of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell testing an assortment of AMG road cars, including the One hypercar.

The duo had an empty test track to enjoy and were tasked with some driving duties, including conquering slalom and drift challenges.

After driving the One, Hamilton expressed how surprised he was with how powerful the car is, while Russell described it as being reminiscent of an F1 race car. Hamilton was also impressed with the fact AMG managed to install an actual F1 engine in the One, but the best attribute, according to the seven-time F1 world champion, was the car’s handling.

The other cars present included the C 63 S E Performance, S 63 E Performance, and new GT Coupe.

Hamilton previously helped with development of the internal-combustion component of the One’s powertrain. It’s a turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 lifted straight out of his Mercedes F1 race car, the championship-winning car from the 2015 season to be specific.

The One actually features a more sophisticated powertrain than the F1 car. While in the race car there’s only the turbocharged V-6 and a motor-generator driving the rear wheels, plus a second motor-generator integrated with the turbocharger, the One has two additional motor-generators, one driving each of the front wheels. The particular setup means the One has all-wheel drive and a combined output of 1,049 hp.

Hamilton also drove some of the prototypes for the One during the car’s long gestation, and helped unveil the original One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Hamilton has also previously expressed an interest in developing his own specification, a potential “LH” special edition. He revealed in 2019 that he’d want his car to offer a bit more power and noise than the standard car, along with some personalization options inside.

Neither Hamilton nor Russell have revealed whether they’ve taken delivery of their own Ones. Former Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas recently revealed that he’s taken delivery of the hypercar, with his example finished in blue.

Related Articles