Ferrari and the NHTSA have issued a recall on the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider and urged owners not to drive their supercars.

The reason is due to turbocharger oil delivery pipes used on the SF90’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that may have been manufactured with a notch or incorrect thickness. The defect could result in an oil leak that in turn could cause a fire.

The recall affects SF90s from the 2022-2024 model years, which equates to 614 vehicles in the U.S., according to the recall notice published on the NHTSA’s website on Oct. 17.

The remedy requires dealers to replace any defective turbocharger oil delivery pipes, a service that will be provided free of charge.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed out on Dec. 16, but anyone looking for further information can contact Ferrari at 1-201-816-2668 or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (reference recall campaign number 23V698000).

The SF90 has been around since 2019, but the issue was only detected by Ferrari in July following the pre-production review of a new model, likely to be the hardcore SF90 XX that was unveiled one month prior. The SF90 XX shares its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 with other SF90 variants, although the XX version of the engine has been substantially upgraded.

This is actually the second recall for the SF90 this year. In March, a recall (NHTSA recall campaign number 23V136000) was issued for 13 examples built from the 2021-2023 model years due to airbags that could impact a child seat. So few cars were included because the recall only affected SF90s ordered with a specific seat.

