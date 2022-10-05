Ford on Wednesday revealed the 10th and final special-edition version of its GT supercar.

The latest is the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which as the name implies is a celebration of the GT nameplate’s multiple successes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, from the GT40’s historic one-two-three finish at the 1966 race, right up to the current GT’s class win at the 2016 race.

The car features silver for the primary color and buyers will be able to choose between red or blue for the accents, the two colors that in addition to white featured on the livery of the GT that won at the 2016 Le Mans race. Buyers can also choose to have the exposed carbon fiber of the aero elements given a tint in the accent color.

#68 Ford GT at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans

The accent color also extends into the cabin, where it features on the driver’s seat, engine starter button, and the cross stitching in various places. The rest of the cabin features black, while carbon fiber features on the center console, center stack, and lower A-pillars.

Unique to the GT LM Edition is a 3D-printed titanium exhaust that features a cyclonic design inside the tips. There’s also a small “GT LM” badge, also titanium, that sits above the exhaust tips.

The car also has a direct link to the 2016 Le Mans race. Ford has the disassembled engine of the number-69 GT race car which came third in class, and the automaker ground down the crankshaft of this engine into a powder that was mixed into the blend that ended up being 3D printed into a badge sitting on the dash.

2022 Ford GT LM Edition

The GT special editions don’t come with any powertrain mods. This means the GT LM Edition is powered by the standard 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, good for 660 hp. The engine is hooked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and spins the rear wheels only.

Just 20 examples of the GT LM Edition will be built. Deliveries will begin this fall and will wrap up later this year when production of the GT finally comes to an end after a four-year run.

Note, the special-edition cars don’t increase the total run of 1,350 units destined to be built for this generation of the GT.

