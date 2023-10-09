Alfa Romeo’s Giulia sedan and Stelvio compact crossover have been updated for the 2024 model year, and included among the updates is the availability of Carbon Edition versions of the spicy Quadrifoglio models.

The Carbon Edition versions are limited to 130 units combined for the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and exclusive to North America.

Pricing starts at $86,470 for the 2024 Giulia Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition and at $93,870 for the 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition. Both figures include a $1,595 destination charge.

Carbon fiber is used to accent parts of the exterior like the grille and side mirror caps, while a gold color is used for the brake calipers. The vehicles also come with black badging and black wheels (19 inches for the Giulia and 21 inches for the Stelvio). The Giulia can also be fitted with a carbon-fiber roof.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition

Touches in the cabin include exclusive red leather sport seats and more carbon-fiber accents. These accents are found on the dash, doors, and center console. Some available features are also made standard, like a Harman Kardon audio system and Alfa Romeo’s Active Assist Plus group of electronic driver-assist features.

No change has been made to the powertrains. Both vehicles pack a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 good for 505 hp, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and adaptive suspension. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 191 mph while the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is quoted with a top speed of 176 mph.

The first examples arrive at dealerships this quarter, Alfa Romeo has confirmed. The available colors include Vulcano Black, Alfa Red, and Rosso Etna.

All 2024 Giulias and Stelvios feature revised styling with new headlights, smoked lenses for the taillights, new fascias, and more. There are some tweaks in the cabin as well, the highlight being a new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Related Articles