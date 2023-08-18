The Jaguar I-Pace—the automaker’s first and so far only EV—will disappear by 2025, ahead of the introduction of next-generation EVs, according to a recent Autocar report.

The report, which cites the decision to drop the I-Pace as “officially confirmed” by Adrian Mardell, CEO of Jaguar parent company JLR. The exact timing is still in flux, however. Jaguar plans to reveal its first new EV, based on a dedicated architecture, and launch it in 2025, but hasn’t worked out exactly when in that window the I-Pace will be discontinued.

2023 Jaguar I-Pace

“Right now, people are telling me it’s going to be in the first half of 2025,” Mardell told Autocar. “That’s just under two years away. I’d be more confident in that response when we’re nine to 12 months away.”

Jaguar had planned on keeping the I-Pace on sale, either in its current form or with a redesigned second-generation model, alongside the new crop of EVs, Autocar noted, but now it reportedly wants a completely clean slate. This wouldn’t be the first time Jaguar management has reversed an EV product-planning decision. Previously, Jaguar had planned to introduce a fully electric XJ flagship in 2021, while continuing to evolve the I-Pace into a second generation.

2023 Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace launched for the 2019 model year, so it’s approaching the age when automakers would normally redesign a vehicle. But Jaguar has steadily improved it over the years, with a combination of over-the-air updates and a 2022-model-year refresh that included faster charging and a snappier interface, so it’s now a much better EV than it was on arrival. Magna, which builds the I-Pace in Austria, even showed how it could evolve the I-Pace platform and get more efficiency and performance out of it.

Instead, Jaguar is reportedly readying a trio of electric crossovers, all based on the same new platform—and considerably more upmarket than the I-Pace.

