The Jaguar E-Type was a high point in sports car history, and this episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” features a well-preserved example.

This 1963 E-Type spent years buried under clutter in a garage in Burbank, California. But because it was parked by its original owner after just a few years on the road, with only about 17,000 miles on the odometer, it remains in all-original condition. And because the E-Type was entombed about a mile from Jay Leno’s Garage, it’s now part of the collection.

Some work was done to make the car roadworthy after it was pulled out of its slumber. The brake and clutch master cylinders, as well as the brake and fuel lines, were replaced, the differential was serviced, and the sticking passenger-side door was fixed. The wheels were also replaced with slightly wider versions, as the originals were corroded. Everything else is original, though, including the paint, interior, and top. As far as Leno can tell, the top has never even been down.

The car spent most of the past 50 years underneath piles of blankets, water heaters, and other junk. That left some dents in the bodywork (which were repaired without harming the paint), but also protected the bodywork from rust, Leno notes in the video. It even preserved chalk marks left by factory workers during assembly.

This E-Type is an earlier Series I model, with the cleaner look that first wowed attendees at the E-Type’s launch in Geneva on Match 15, 1961. Later Series II and Series III models augmented this styling, and Jaguar later replaced the inline-6 engine used in the first cars with a V-12. But the Series I E-Type is still considered the most desirable version.

Now in drivable condition, this convertible joins a white 1963 Jaguar E-Type coupe in Leno’s collection. This car’s originality makes it stand out, though, and Leno says it even drives better than some restored E-Types. How can you argue with that?

Related Articles