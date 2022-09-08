Roof tents have become popular automotive accessories, and now Porsche is getting in on the trend with its own version.

The factory-accessory tent is compatible with the Cayenne and Macan crossover SUVs, the Panamera hatchback, the Taycan electric sedan, and most versions of the 911 sports car, both with and without roof rails, Porsche said Thursday in a press release. It can’t be installed on the 911 GT3, Targa, or Cabriolet, however, nor on the 718 Boxster/Cayman.

The tent folds into a hard shell for transport, and when deployed at a campsite it features 82.6 inches by 51.1 inches of floor space. The walls are made from a breathable cotton blend, and a polyfoam mattress is integrated into the floor. The tent also has two windows, insect guards, blackout curtains, and a rain cover for the entryway.

Porsche roof tent

Setup is fairly straightforward. Buyers pop open the hard shell, unfold the tent, deploy a telescopic ladder to the ground, and erect the poles. The tent weighs 123 lb, and is rated for 418 lb of stationary weight on vehicles with roof rails, or 308 lb on vehicles without roof rails. Porsche recommends drivers don’t exceed 80 mph with the tent strapped to their cars.

Buyers can choose between black/light gray and black/dark gray two-tone schemes for the hard case, which also sports a Porsche logo. The only available interior color is light gray. Porsche is planning additional accessories, including an inner tent, a heated blanket, and a shoe and bag organizer.

European deliveries are scheduled to begin in November, with a starting price equivalent to $4,958 at current exchange rates. That’s a lot more than shoppers would expect to spend at REI. Thus far, Porsche hasn’t confirmed U.S. availability.

