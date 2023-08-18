Luxury EV brand Pininfarina on Friday took the covers off the B95, a speedster version of the company’s Battista electric hypercar.

The car was presented at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events on the 2023 Monterey Car Week schedule. It will be built in a run of just 10 cars, each priced from 4.4 million euros (approximately $4.8 million).

The B in the name signifies the vehicle as a barchetta, an Italian term for a small boat but often applied to open-top sports cars. The 95 is a reference to the Pininfarina design company’s 95th anniversary that takes place in 2025, when deliveries of the B95 are scheduled to start.

Though based on the Battista, the B95 features a new front end with lines that follow the principles of Pininfarina’s Pura design language. It’s the first production model to feature the design theme that Pininfarina first applied to the Pura Vision SUV concept also on display in Monterey. The Pura Vision is also bound for production, though Pininfarina hasn’t said when.

The B95 features roll hoops behind the cabin, from which prominent buttresses lead out to the rear. Small individual windshields are positioned in front of the driver and passenger to help direct air over the cabin, though Pininfarina will also offer helmets painted to match the livery of the car.

“Our new barchetta shows how (the Pura Vision) design principles can be applied—with a retro-futuristic vision fusing classic motorsport themes with the latest technological innovations, materials, and processes,” Paolo Dellachà, Pininfarina’s CEO, said in a statement.

No change has been made to the Battista’s powertrain. This means the B95 features a T-shaped battery with a capacity of 120 kwh, plus four independent motors delivering a combined 1,874 hp. The company quotes a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds and a top speed of more than 186 mph.

