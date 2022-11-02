Toyota already caters to fans of off-roading with its TRD Pro grade, but soon the automaker will also have something for those fans who want to go off-road and stay there, a practice known as overlanding.

Toyota on Tuesday at the SEMA show in Las Vegas announced a new Trailhunter grade and previewed some of the features the grade entails with a Tacoma Trailhunter concept.

The concept features specific tuning for the suspension, off-road wheels and tires, skid plates front and rear, a roof rack with rooftop tent, a push bar, additional lighting, and a refrigerator. Toyota said Trailhunter features will also include additional storage solutions as well as solutions for improved load-bearing performance.

Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter concept

The features will either be included as standard or available through Toyota’s Associated Accessory Products program, and importantly they will all be developed by Toyota to meet the automaker’s traditionally high standard for reliability and durability.

“These trucks will be developed in-house by our engineering teams and will be the most capable OEM overlanding solutions designed to meet Toyota’s legendary quality, durability and reliability standards,” Lisa Materazzo, Toyota’s group vice president for marketing, said in a statement.

Toyota said it will offer the Trailhunter grade on both SUVs and pickup trucks, and will provide more details in 2023.

