Volkswagen on Friday teased a crossover counterpart to the ID.2all subcompact hatchback concept it unveiled in March.

The crossover concept is called the ID.2all SUV, and VW has yet to say when it will be revealed, though the automaker has confirmed it will spawn a production model in 2026, or one year after the ID.2all spawns its own production model.

The production model will likely sit in the same space as the current VW T-Cross, a subcompact crossover related to the current Polo hatch. Similarly, the ID.2all’s production model should compete in the same space as the Polo.

Both production models are being developed on a lower-cost version of Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform for mainstream EVs, which is currently in the early stages of real-world testing. Additional VW Group brands Skoda and SEAT (or Cupra) will also release models based on the platform.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept

The lower-cost version, dubbed MEB Entry, is shorter than the regular MEB platform and features a single motor at the front. In the ID.2all, the motor is rated at 222 hp, and the concept’s battery is claimed by VW to deliver 280 miles on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. A lower figure would result using the stricter EPA cycle.

VW Group has hinted at a starting price below 25,000 euros (approximately $27,400) for its subcompact EVs.

The automaker is also looking at launching even more affordable EVs, likely in the minicar segment. German media reported this week that VW Group may turn to an outside partner in a quest to deliver an EV with a starting price below 20,000 euros (approximately $21,900), with Renault mentioned as one of the potential partners.

