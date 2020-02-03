Food brings people together during Big Game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Football and chicken wings are two things that just go together; they go together even better during the Big Game. People at Calacino’s in Beckley got to enjoy both these things on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

The Big Game is a time people get to enjoy each other’s company while watching a football game.
A lot of people enjoy this day because they get to eat food until they cannot move, but for others spending time with their friends is the most important part. Alex Cottle likes to enjoy both the food and friends.

“Just the atmosphere I think it brings everybody together and it is just the one time of year where everybody gets together and it’s exciting it’s always exciting,” Cottle said.

Days like these are the ones people cherish with their families, whether they are in a bar chowing down on food or in the comfort of their own homes.

